Over 90 percent first-time voters to cast ballot, reveals Twitter India

national

Twitter India said that seven in 10 first-time eligible voters in India believe that they are contributing to the public debate by posting on Twitter

Representational Picture

Over 90 percent of first-time eligible voters are expected to vote in the upcoming elections, a Twitter India survey revealed on Wednesday. According to the Election Commission, nearly 1.5 crore first-time voters will exercise their franchise in the seven-phase election starting April 11.



Twitter India said that seven in 10 first-time eligible voters in India believe that they are contributing to the public debate by posting on Twitter.



Nearly half (46 percent) would actively engage with and raise concerns to the government on issues that affect them or their community, versus one-third (36 percent) of those not on the platform.



The survey was conducted as part of Twitter's youth engagement initiative #PowerOf18. Nearly 54.6 percent of those surveyed said they will use Twitter to gather support for a cause or movement, and 54.4 percent will use the platform to express their opinion to be heard.



Over 80 percent said they will turn to social media to find out what's happening in India and around the world. The study surveyed 1,602 youth aged 18-22 years old, comprising Twitter and non-Twitter users.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates