Over 974 kg cannabis worth Rs 90 lakh seized in Odisha, two arrested

Two persons including the driver of the truck were arrested and were booked under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act for illegally transporting the cannabis

On Tuesday, the Odisha police arrested two persons and seized over 974 kg of cannabis worth Rs 90 lakh from a vehicle in Odisha's Ganjam district. Acting on a tip-off, the police team conducted patrolling and checked hundreds of vehicles on the National Highway-16.

During the checking process, the police team detained the truck carrying the contraband near Golagandapalli under Rambha police station area in Ganjam district of Odisha. Two persons including the driver of the truck were arrested and were booked under relevant provisions of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act for illegally transporting the cannabis.

According to the police sources, the contraband was being transported from Lankagada in Koraput district towards Bhubaneswar. During the patrolling, the police seized almost 37 bags of cannabis. According to one of the police official, this was one of the major seizures of cannabis in the region this year.

Krushna Chandra Sethi, inspector-in-charge of Rambha police station said that the contraband was covered with the bags of ragi and corn to deceive the police officials. This year, in February and March the police had seized over 1400 kg of cannabis in two different search operations.

With inputs from PTI

