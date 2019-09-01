Over the rainbow

sunday-mid-day

Impulse Mumbai to celebrate anniversary of the landmark judgment in a unique manner - open mic, party and HIV testing

An open mic night will be followed by a party. Pics/Impulse Mumbai

A year since the Supreme Court gave its legendary verdict on Section 377, decriminalising homosexuality in India, it is time for celebration. For the first anniversary, Impulse Mumbai is hosting Parindey, an event that will provide a platform to queer individuals to express themselves through various art forms like poetry, shayari, stand-up comedy, song and storytelling. A special stand-up performance by gay comedian Navin Noronha will be an added perk, so will be the presence of author Nemat Sadat, the first man to come out as gay in Afghanistan.

With their presence in 10 countries, Impulse is a global LGBTQ+ volunteer group supported by AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF). The Mumbai chapter began last year. Interestingly, the open mic shall be followed by a networking and celebratory party and a free HIV testing facility that will be stationed at the venue to promote awareness on sexually transmitted diseases.

Also Read: Mumbai: HIV-afflicted suffer as state fails to appoint ombudsman

Anoop Yadav, president, Impulse Mumbai, informs, "We cherish the close bond we have forged with the city's queer community in a short span of time. The team wanted to celebrate the anniversary of the verdict with the community as a family. We thought what better way to celebrate than by providing a platform to express their idea of freedom and love through different art forms. We invited entries from queer folks and intend to give space to as many people as possible in the

scheduled time."

Impulse works to promote sexual and mental wellness among the queer community with special focus on HIV. "The group follows a modern approach towards curating events and campaigns to raise awareness and stop stigma related to HIV, tackle mental health and substance abuse issue and create safe spaces for the queer community. We ensure that all mandated guidelines towards counselling and confidentiality of test results of individuals are maintained. If any person is tested positive, AHF provides them free medical support and care," adds Yadav.

Also Read: Father's Day: This man is a father to 45 HIV positive children

The event's special message to all queer individuals is to Be yourself, be proud! Express yourself freely, own your body and sexuality, and while doing so be aware of your sexual and mental wellness. "We invite queer individuals and allies to join Impulse Mumbai in our journey towards creating a stigma free, healthy and loving society," says Yadav.

When: September 7, 7 PM onwards

Where: The Yellow Chilli, Dadar West

RSVP: 7066556673

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates