Over three kilograms of charas seized by Narcotics Crime Control Unit

Over three kilograms of charas was seized in the Chamba district after a motorcycle-borne man, who was allegedly carrying the contraband, sped away after throwing his bag when signalled to stop at a check post, an official said Sunday.

The State Narcotics Crime Control Unit (SNCCU) official said the unit had got a tip-off that a Kilod village resident would be going to Pathankot on an 'unnumbered' motorcycle with a bag containing charas.

Accordingly, the narcotics control unit sleuths set up a check post near Baloo bridge in the area, he said.

As the man rode towards the check post, he was flagged down to stop, but he sped away in a different direction after throwing his bag, he added. The sleuths found 3.104 kilograms of the contraband on opening the bag in presence of witnesses, he said, adding an FIR was registered at Chamba Sadar police station under section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, he added.

