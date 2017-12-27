Overburdened Mumbai University wants 62 new colleges in Maharashtra state

The varsity has sent a list of applications to the state government seeking its final approval

Despite struggling to handle the load of its existing affiliated colleges, Mumbai University is looking at adding more than 60 new colleges to its list. As per the perspective plan this year, the varsity has said it needs 62 more colleges and has already received 65 applications for approval.

Mumbai University

With every new academic year, a perspective plan is prepared by the University on a review of the higher education scenario in its jurisdiction. The plan decides if there is a need for more colleges by studying students' demand and comparing it with the existing educational facilities. While Mumbai University is already struggling to take care of its 800 affiliated colleges, with new issues cropping up every now and then, it has declared the need for opening 62 new colleges.

A senior varsity official told mid-day, "We already have so many colleges affiliated to the university that we require de-centralisation. Yet, it is recommended in this year's perspective plan that the varsity can have 62 new colleges. There are already 65 applications forwarded to the state government for a final nod. Interestingly, the highest number of applications is for colleges running traditional courses of science, arts, and commerce."

Other courses such as Architecture, Pharmacy, Law, etc, have received around one or two proposals each. The state government's nod is needed for these colleges.

"The university is already burdened with so many affiliated colleges. On top of that the online assessment has added to the burden. In this case, are we sure of taking responsibility of 62 new colleges?" questioned a varsity official who did not wish to be named.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go