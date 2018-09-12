Overcrowded state bus plunges into gorge, kills 52 passengers

national

Accident takes place when driver loses control of bus at a speed breaker in Telangana's Jagtial dist

Onlookers and rescuers gather around the bus that met with an accident in Jagtial district of southern Telangana state. Pic/AFP

As many as 52 people were killed and more than 20 others injured when a state-run overcrowded bus fell into a gorge in Telangana's Jagtial district on Tuesday. The bus belonging to the Telangana State Road Transport Corp (TSRTC) fell off Kondagattu Ghat Road while returning from Anjaneya Swamy temple, about 190 km from Hyderabad.

The bus, carrying more than 70 passengers, met with the accident when the driver reportedly lost control at a speed breaker. Finance Minister Etela Rajender told the media at Jagtial that 52 people were killed in the disaster. He said 47 bodies were brought to Jagtial Hospital while five people succumbed at a hospital in Karimnagar. Officials said the victims included 26 women and 10 children.

The toll could go up. Some of the injured are critical. The injured were shifted to a government hospital in Jagtial. A few injured were taken to hospitals in Karimnagar and Hyderabad.

