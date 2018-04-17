Overexercising can lead to infertility

However, recent studies have shown that over exercising may lead to infertility in both or either sexes

Today's generation is obsessed with perfectly toned bodies, imitating their favourite celebrities to achieve the magazine cover fit body and resorting to 'not so healthy' approach of achieving it. They spent hours in gymnasium doing cardio training and weight training and pushing their body beyond limit.

Shradhda Upasani, Gynecologist and obstetrician Upasani super speciality hospital says, "in males, over exercising in terms of weight training and cardio training leads to increase in core body temperature. This increase in core body temperature affects sperm growth and quality of sperm leading to infertility. In females, excessive strenuous exercise combined with fad diets to achieve the model look, causes excessive loss of body fat. This excessive fat loss affects the estrogens level in the body which causes oligomenorrhea and amenorrhea."

Scientist and research associates have done immense study to understand the effect of exercise on overall health and found a direct correlation. According to them if you cannot reduce training volume, it important to have high calorie diet, to the patient willing to conceive.

A Danish study, published in fertility and sterility journal in March 2012 studied 3600 women anxious to conceive. They were grouped based on their BMI and exercise habits well monitored. It was found that exercise can impact fertility in different ways.

Hence, in conclusion always remember moderation is the key. Moderate form of exercise like walking, gardening or yoga boosts fertility irrespective of BMI. However, vigorous exercise and excessive weight gain/loss over a short span has negative impact on the body and conception becomes difficult.

