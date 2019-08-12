Overhead water tank collapses in Ahmedabad, 3 killed

national

Three people lost their lives as an overhead water tank collapsed in Bopal area of Ahmedabad

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

As a water tank collapsed in Bopal area of Ahmedabad on Monday, three people lost their lives while one sustained injuries. The injured was sent to the hospital for treatment, according to Ahmedabad District collector Vikrant Pandey.

"The water tank was 25-year-old and was in a dilapidated condition. The locals had informed the municipal corporation regarding its condition," Pandey said. He added that the Deputy Collector is investigating the matter and once the inquiry is over, a report will be made. Furthur action would be taken on the basis of the report.

(with inputs from ANI)

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies