'Overjoyed' Jacqueline Fernandez meets her mother after 10 months; shares picture

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez finally got to meet her mother after almost 10 months, and she is overjoyed. Jacqueline shared a string of videos on Instagram Stories with her mother. The first clip features the actress' mother, Kim, ironing clothes. Jacqueline wrote on the picture: "Mummy's here (sic).!!!"

The mother-daughter duo also indulged in some filter fun. Jacqueline also was seen asking her mother how her workout went.

View this post on Instagram 6. 30AM ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) onSep 21, 2020 at 9:40pm PDT

Jacqueline will next be seen in the horror-comedy "Bhoot Police", directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS" in the past. The cast also includes Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor.

