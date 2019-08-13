Overthrow involving Ben Stokes and Martin Guptill to be reviewed in September

cricket

The overthrow proved pivotal for England as they reached level on scores with New Zealand's score at the end of 50 overs and they took the game to a Super Over.

Ben Stokes completing the run in the last over of the World Cup final

The infamous throw by Martin Guptill in the World Cup 2019 final which rebounded off Ben Stokes bat and ran away to the boundary will be reviewed in September, said the MCC.

The overthrow proved pivotal for England as they reached level with New Zealand's score at the end of 50 overs and they took the game to a Super Over. England and New Zealand were again level on runs after the Super Over concluded and the hosts were declared the winners for a superior boundary count in the match.

"The WCC (World Cricket Committee) discussed Law 19.8 in relation to overthrows, in the context of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final. WCC felt that the Law was clear but the matter will be reviewed by the Laws sub-committee in September 2019," the MCC said in a statement.

Chasing New Zealand's 241, England needed nine runs from the final three balls when a throw by Martin Guptill deflected off diving Stokes' bat for a boundary.

On-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Marias Erasmus awarded England six runs in total, two by the batsmen and four for the overthrow.

But later on, after the match was over and the game was reviewed, it was revealed that England should have been awarded 5 runs instead of 6 runs for the overthrow. In the replays it was seen that when Martin Guptill threw the ball from the deep, the two English batsman had not crossed while going for the second run, which means it should have been awarded as 5 runs after the ball bounced off Ben Stokes bat to the boundary. A claim which was backed by former ICC elite panel umpire Simon Taufel.

Chaired by ex-England batsman Mike Gatting, the MCC World Cricket Committee met at the Lord's on Sunday and Monday, but former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who is also part of the panel, skipped the meeting due to personal reasons.

The umpires adjudicating the match including Kumar Dharmasena were heavily criticised for the decision.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates