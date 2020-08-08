Naagin 5 actor Mohit Malhotra: Overwhelmed with the love and support everyone has given to my music videos

Naagin 5 star Mohit Malhotra has launched his production house called Roots Entertainment recently, along with his music label Roots Music. And he has already released two music videos under his banner titled Jatti and Dil Tune Toda Hai. Both the songs, one a Punjabi track, and another a Hindi one, have already garnered over a million views in just a few days of its release. And the actor says he is overwhelmed with the response and is grateful that the audience appreciated the efforts put in by him and his team.

"The songs have done immensely well. We've been receiving a lot of love and affection for the songs. We have been overwhelmed with the love and support everyone has given to the music. It feels great to be able to venture out in a new field and still be able to execute it in these tough times. I am very grateful that I was able to bring the hard work we had put into our audience," Mohit said.

Asked how much is he involved in the creative aspects of the making of the song, he said, "As a producer, I am involved from start to finish. I have been selecting the audios and supervising it from scratch to programming to it's mixing and mastering. Plus, even in the video concepts, I get involved personally with the director. So it's a complete hands-on job for now." The Bade Acche Lagte Hain actor revealed that they are in the process of releasing two more songs, titled "Barsaat" and "Possessive". He said, "One is a romantic track while the other is an upbeat number."

Mohit also revealed that though Roots Music is the prime focus now, they are considering some scripts which they might work on later.

"Under Roots Entertainment, Roots Music is the prime focus right now as it just got launched. Though there are some scripts that we have been considering that will take its due time. So many more projects coming soon," he said. Now that the "Sasural Genda Phool" actor is associated with the music industry, what are his views on remixes and rehashing old songs? "I feel remixes have been working well lately. I have realized in music there is always a trend, and sometimes you have to follow that to reach to the right audience. Having said that, original singles in different genres are doing very well lately," Mohit signed off.

On the work front, Mohit has been roped in opposite Hina Khan in the fifth season of supernatural thriller Naagin. The show will air August 9 onwards.

