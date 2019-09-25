Overwhelming response to Ghost trailer compels Vikram Bhatt to release first song 3 days in advance!

If there's a filmmaker in Bollywood who knows his ways around the horror genre, it is Vikram Bhatt. The director has showcased his vision, talent and expertise at horror with every franchise he has taken on. His upcoming film titled Ghost is already creating waves amongst the industry and audiences and on popular demand, the makers have been compelled to release the first song 3 days in advance.

The trailer of Ghost launched on Monday and viewers were mighty impressed with the tune of the love song titled Dil Maang Raha Hai Maulat. Fanclubs around the world have been writing in asking for the director to release the song soon.

Vikram Bhatt says, "It is overwhelming and heart-warming to see the response the trailer has got. We weren't planning on releasing the song until Friday but with audiences have asked for it sooner so we have to oblige. Nothing matters more to me than what my viewers want. I hope they like the track as much they liked it in the trailer."

Yasser Desai, the singer of the much-awaited track, added, "A love song in a horror film is not the most common thing and it required a different kind of approach. Working with a seasoned director like Vikram Bhatt made it a whole lot easier to visualise and sing the song. Sanaya is a complete natural in the video."

Dil Maang Raha Hai Maulat is a love tune sung by Yasser Desai and composed by Sanjeev Darshan. Vikram Bhatt shared that the idea of Ghost came to him when he read a newspaper article about how a British court allowed a matter involving spirits to be tried. He was intrigued and decided to channel his energy into this film. Ghost, A Vashu Bhagnani production, directed by Vikram Bhatt will release in cinemas on 18 October.

