Owner of Jagat Basmati Rice arrested for cheating

Aggarwal was arrested in a case of cheating on Monday

Jagat Basmati Rice owner arrested. Pic/IANS

The owner of the famous Jagat Basmati rice brand, Santlal Aggarwal was arrested by the Delhi police on charges of cheating and fraud. According to Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Aggarwal was arrested in a case of cheating on Monday. A case was registered against him at the Narela police station on August 8.

Sharma told news agency IANS, "Vikas Gupta, a Narela Mandi trader registered the case alleging that Aggrawal cheated him of Rs 1.9 crore." Gupta complained and said Aggrawal had taken rice which was worth Rs 1.90 crore from him long ago. He had handed over a cheque of Rs 40 lakh but it bounced. According to the police complaint, "Instead of returning the money to the complainant, Aggrawal declared his company bankrupt."

As per Sharma, the police is also investigating if any other cases of cheating and fraud are registered against Aggarwal in any other police stations in Delhi.

(with inputs from IANS)

