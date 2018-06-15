Oxfam: French border guards regularly abused refugee children

The report said children complained about being "physically and verbally abused, detained overnight in cells without food, water or blankets and with no access to an official guardian," all contrary to French and EU law

Representation pic

Children as young as 12 and other vulnerable migrants have physically abused, detained and forcibly returned to Italy by French border guards in breach of international norms, Oxfam said. Oxfam said some 16,500 refugees and migrants — a quarter of them unaccompanied children — passed through Ventimiglia, a small town about seven kilometres from the French border, in the nine months to April.

The report said children complained about being "physically and verbally abused, detained overnight in cells without food, water or blankets and with no access to an official guardian," all contrary to French and EU law.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever