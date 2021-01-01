Oxford COVID-19 vaccine gets approval for emergency use in India

The Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, got approval for emergency use by a government-appointed expert panel on Friday. The application will be sent to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) V.G. Somani for final approval.

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India has partnered with Oxford-AstraZeneca for conducting clinical trials and manufacturing 'Covishield', while Bharat Biotech has collaborated with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to make 'Covaxin'.

Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech made their presentations before the 10-member Subject Expert Committee of the Drug Regulator for the approval of their coronavirus vaccines.

A key meeting of the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drug Standard Control Organization took the call on the emergency use authorisation.

The Subject Expert Committee had, on Wednesday deliberated and analysed the additional data and information submitted by both the firms.

A decision on Bharat Biotech's Covaxin was still awaited at the meeting which is still underway, the Health Ministry said.

America's Pfizer was the first one to apply for the accelerated approval on December 4, followed by Serum and Bharat Biotech on December 6 and 7, respectively. Pfizer had, however, twice sought more time to present the data.

The approval comes a day before dry-run of the vaccine slated to commence in all the states and union territories to equip the administration in management of vaccine supply, storage and logistics including cold chain management.

The central government plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of drive. It will be offered to one crore healthcare workers, along with 2 crore frontline and essential workers and 27 crore elderly, mostly above the age of 50, with co-morbidities.

(With inputs from agency)

