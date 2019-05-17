Oxford Dictionary: Rahul Gandhi's claim on 'Modilie' is 'fake'

Published: May 17, 2019, 13:09 IST | mid-day online desk

Oxford said it can confirm that 'Modilie' does not exist in any of the Oxford Dictionaries

Oxford Dictionary: Rahul Gandhi's claim on 'Modilie' is 'fake'
Rahul Gandhi

A day after Rahul Gandhi posted a meme on social media introducing a new word 'Modilie', which he claimed was a fresh entry in the English dictionary, the Oxford Dictionaries on Thursday dismissed the Congress President's claim as "fake" and said there is no such word.

Oxford said it can confirm that 'Modilie' does not exist in any of the Oxford Dictionaries.

"We can confirm that the image showing the entry 'Modilie' is fake and does not exist in any of our Oxford Dictionaries," the Oxford Dictionaries posted on its official Twitter handle.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul, took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by posting on Twitter a screenshot of the entry in the English Living Dictionaries, which described 'Modilie' as a mass noun, that meant "to constantly modify the truth", "to lie incessantly and habitually" and 'to lie without respite'.

Rahul claimed that the new word has been formed by a combination of the words 'Modi' and 'lie'.

The screenshot that the Congress president had shared on Twitter, the three "meanings" of "Modilie" are displayed along with their use in sentences.

Twitter also reacted to the news and took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

Tags

rahul gandhinarendra modi

Nita Ambani Takes IPL Trophy To Siddhivinayak Temple

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Cannes 2019
Catch up on the latest action at Cannes Film Festival

Catch up on the latest action at Cannes Film Festival