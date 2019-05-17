Oxford Dictionary: Rahul Gandhi's claim on 'Modilie' is 'fake'

national

Rahul Gandhi

A day after Rahul Gandhi posted a meme on social media introducing a new word 'Modilie', which he claimed was a fresh entry in the English dictionary, the Oxford Dictionaries on Thursday dismissed the Congress President's claim as "fake" and said there is no such word.

"We can confirm that the image showing the entry 'Modilie' is fake and does not exist in any of our Oxford Dictionaries," the Oxford Dictionaries posted on its official Twitter handle.

We can confirm that the image showing the entry ‘Modilie’ is fake and does not exist in any of our Oxford Dictionaries. — Oxford Dictionaries (@OxfordWords) May 16, 2019

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul, took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by posting on Twitter a screenshot of the entry in the English Living Dictionaries, which described 'Modilie' as a mass noun, that meant "to constantly modify the truth", "to lie incessantly and habitually" and 'to lie without respite'.

‘Modilie’ is a new word that’s become popular worldwide. Now there’s even a website that catalogues the best Modilies! https://t.co/Ct04DlRsj3 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 16, 2019

Rahul claimed that the new word has been formed by a combination of the words 'Modi' and 'lie'.

The screenshot that the Congress president had shared on Twitter, the three "meanings" of "Modilie" are displayed along with their use in sentences.

Twitter also reacted to the news and took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi.

If #Modilie is a new English word, then #Pappuish is a whole new language! — Sharad C Mohan (@sharadcmohan) May 17, 2019

Rahul Gandhi is the biggest fake phenomena ever to happen in India.#Modilie — Gautam Vashisht (@GautamVashisht4) May 16, 2019

#Oxford Dictionary has denied inclusion of a new word Modilie in dictionaries as lied by Pappu.

Trust after 23 May Oxford Dictionary will be pleased to oblige Pappu with inclusion of "PAPPULIE" - means constantly speaking lie by a precocious child with underdeveloped brain. — Dr.(capt.) J Prasad (@captjanardan) May 17, 2019

Opps! Instead of #Modilie here Rahullied !! — Shaifali Malukani (@sp_malukani) May 17, 2019

