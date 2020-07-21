Oxford vaccine triggers immune response, safe

Health workers transfer 19-year-old indigenous woman, who is eight months pregnant and has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, to a hospital in Santarem, Brazil. Pic/AFP

Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental novel coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. British researchers first began testing the vaccine in April in about 1,000 people, half of whom got the experimental vaccine. Such early trials are usually designed only to evaluate safety, but in this case experts were also looking to see what kind of immune response was provoked.

Dual immune response

In research published on Monday in the journal Lancet, scientists said they found their experimental vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55. Dr Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute at Oxford University, said neutralising antibodies are produced — molecules that are key to blocking infection. The vaccine also causes a reaction in the body's T-cells which help to fight off the coronavirus.

He said that larger trials evaluating the vaccine's effectiveness, involving about 10,000 people in the UK as well as participants in South Africa and Brazil are still underway. Another big trial is slated to start in the US soon, aiming to enroll about 30,000 people.

Decision likely by end of year

Hill estimated they might have sufficient data by the end of the year to decide if the vaccine should be adopted for mass vaccination campaigns. He suggested the immune response might be boosted after a second dose; their trial tested two doses administered about four weeks apart.

Hill said Oxford's vaccine is designed to reduce disease and transmission. Oxford has collaborated with drug maker AstraZeneca to produce their vaccine globally, and that the company has already committed to making 2 billion doses. "Even 2 billion doses may not be enough," he said.

