Oz legend Neil Harvey does not want ban lifted for tainted trio

Smith and Warner were banned for one year, while Bancroft was suspended for nine months

Neil Harvey

Although Shane Warne believes that Australia desperately need Steven Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft back, another cricket legend in that country, Neil Harvey, 90, says he does not feel that the ball tampering-caused bans should be lifted.

Harvey, the only surviving member of Don Bradman's 1948 Invincibles (they were called that because they ended their tour of England unbeaten), feels the players must complete the ban period considering what they did in Cape Town earlier this year.

When pointed out that their absence could lead to Australia's loss to India this summer, Harvey said: "Australia have lost to many teams in their presence. If they decide to bring them back, Australia's reputation in world cricket will take a beating, so I won't support the move. Australia have the bowlers, let them win it for the team."

Asked if the late Sir Don Bradman would have supported the ban, New South Wales-based Harvey said: "I don't know… but he was a very strict disciplinarian. I suppose he would not have liked the ban to be reduced."

Despite his age Harvey could be at the Sydney Cricket Ground to witness the January 3 India v Australia Test. "If I don't come, I will surely watch the match on TV," he signed off.

