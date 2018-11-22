P Chidambaram: Jammu and Kashmir Governor feels democracy is outdated

national

Taking umbrage to the sudden dissolution of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, former Union Minister and Congress veteran P. Chidambaram on Thursday claimed that for BJP-appointed Governor Satya Pal Malik, parliamentary democracy was "outdated".

A day after Malik's dramatic move dissolving the House shortly after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), National Conference and the Congress came together to stake claim to form a government, Chidambaram took to Twitter to express his outrage.

"As long as no one staked a claim to form a government, Jammu and Kashmir Governor was happy to keep Assembly under suspension. The moment someone staked a claim, he dissolved the Assembly. "Parliamentary democracy standing on its head," said the former Union Finance Minister. "The Westminster model of democracy is outdated. Like in all other matters, it is the Gujarat model that has appealed to the J&K Governor," said Chidambaram.

Besides, both National Conference' Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, have also questioned the decision.

