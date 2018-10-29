P. Chidambaram launches dedicated website for Congress' manifesto

national

The Congress on Monday launched a dedicated website to take suggestions from the public to prepare the party's manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections under the theme 'Jan Aawaz' (people's voice).

At a press conference, senior party leader and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram launched the dedicated website -- www.manifesto.inc.in -- to receive suggestions from the public.

He said that the website has the option for 16 languages and also a dedicated WhatsApp number to receive suggestions.

"We hope that millions of people participate in the manifesto consultations," Chidambaram said.

The former Minister announced that the "Congress has started work to write it's manifesto for the 2019 elections", adding that a 22 member committee has been constituted to make it.

"The process of consultation started on October 1," Chidambaram said, adding that there were over 20 subjects that would be taken care of including agriculture, economy, industry and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

"Till date, over 30 consultations have taken place for the preparation of the manifesto and about 150-160 more till December end."

The Congress Working Committee will take a decision on a draft manifesto prepared by the committee.

The manifesto will be launched at an appropriate time before the 2019 elections, Chidambaram added.

