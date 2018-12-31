P Chidambaram mocks modi govt saying, even kangaroo courts hold trails

national

P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Sunday took a dig at the Modi government, ED and the media over the "new improved system" of trying cases and pronouncing judgment without evidence, which he said, "surpasses kangaroo courts".

The former finance and home minister said if the government, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the media have their way in this country, cases will be tried even on TV channels. The Congress leader's comments came a day after the ED informed a Delhi court that the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper case, Christian Michel, had taken "Mrs Gandhi's" name.

"What ED says will be oral evidence, any piece of paper-ED produces will be documentary evidence, and what the TV channel pronounces will be the judgement," he said. In its application seeking extension of Michel's remand, the ED also claimed that he has spoken about the "son of an Italian lady" and how he is going to become the next prime minister of the country.

Claiming that Michel had taken "Mrs Gandhi's" name in reference to a query, the ED also sought that Michel is barred from meeting his lawyer during its custody, alleging that he was tutored from outside through his lawyers.

