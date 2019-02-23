P Chidambaram takes jibe at Narendra Modi over Centre's interference in functioning of govt bodies

national

P Chidambaram

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over NDA-led BJP government's alleged interference in the functioning of government departments and its agencies.

Taking to Twitter, senior Congress leader said the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has debunked the Congress for requesting Lt General (Rtd)Â DS Hooda to advise on national security.

"Mr Jaitley has debunked the Congress for requesting General Hooda to advise on national security. He should have added BJP needs no advice because it has Mr Modi," Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.

Continue to take a potshot at the BJP, Chidambaram said, "BJP does not need someone like Dr Raghuram Rajan to head the RBI, because it has Mr Modi." "BJP does not need a Planning Commission, because it has Mr Modi," he said. "BJP does not need a National Statistics Commission, because it has Mr Modi," he added.

Lt Gen Hooda, who has been roped in by theÂ CongressÂ party to prepare a "vision document" for the country's security, said that it is a task that he is happy to be a part of. On Friday, Arun Jaitley said that Lt Gen Hooda would educate the party leaders that the surgical strikes in 2016 were a significant first for India".

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday set up the 'Task Force on National Security' to prepare a 'vision paper' for the country and it will be headed by Lt Gen Hooda.

He was the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command when the surgical strikes were carried out on September 28, 2016. Nine days prior to the surgical strikes, terrorists had attacked Army camp in Uri in Kashmir. In December, he had triggered a controversy by saying that theÂ surgical strikeÂ was overhyped and politicised.

