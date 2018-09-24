P Chidambaram targets Modi government for refusing probe into Rafale deal

national

The party has already submitted a memorandum to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India Rajiv Mehrishi for a special and forensic audit into the intergovernmental deal with France to purcure 36 Rafale jets

P Chidambaram

Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Monday ridiculed the Narendra Modi government for refusing a probe into the Rafale deal after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley discredited former French President Francois Hollande's revelation on the choice of an offset partner.

"Truth cannot have two versions' says Finance Minister (Jaitley). Absolutely correct. Since, according to the Finance Minister, there are two versions, what is the best way to find out which version is 'true'? "Either (1) order an inquiry or (2) toss a coin. I suppose the Finance Minister would prefer to toss a coin (preferably with 'head' on both sides). "It is a pity that the government does not see the inexorable flow of events and refuses to order an inquiry. Who knows what will happen in six months or 12 months," the senior Congress leader said in a series of tweets.

"Truth cannot have two versions," Jaitley on Sunday cited Hollande's initial claim to a French website that "Reliance Defence partnership with Dassault Aviation was entered at the suggestion of the Indian Government" and his subsequent statement to the AFP news agency that "he is not aware if government ever lobbied for Reliance Defence". Continuing its relentless attack against the Modi government over the "Rafale scam", a delegation of top Congress leaders will meet the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) later on Monday seeking a probe into the alleged regurgitates in the deal announced by the Prime Minister in April 2015.

The party has already submitted a memorandum to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India Rajiv Mehrishi for a special and forensic audit into the intergovernmental deal with France to purcure 36 Rafale jets.

Also Read: Prashant Bhushan Demands Joint Parliamentary Committee In Rafale Deal

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever