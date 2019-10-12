P Chidambaram to be produced in court on October 14

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram faced the prospect of arrest by the ED in the money laundering case arising out of the INX Media scam, as the probe agency on Friday secured an order from a trial court in Delhi for his production before it on Monday from Tihar jail, where he is lodged in the corruption case filed by the CBI.

Chidambaram was also asked by the Delhi High Court to respond to a separate plea moved by the ED challenging his anticipatory bail granted by a trial court in another money laundering case related to the Aircel-Maxis deal.

The development in the trial court, in which Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar ordered production of Chidambaram on October 14 before him, came hours after Justice Suresh Kait of the Delhi High Court entertained the ED plea in the Aircel-Maxis case.

The special judge issued a warrant to the Tihar Jail authorities for production of Chidambaram before it on October 14 on the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking his custodial interrogation. The probe agency can possibly arrest him there and quiz him in custody.

The trial court's Friday order assumes significance as Chidambaram has been denied anticipatory bail by the high court and the Supreme Court as well in the INX Media money laundering case. While the trial court will take up the INX Media money laundering case on October 14, the high court has decided to hear the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case on November 29.

Rs 350 cr

Overseas funds allegedly received by INX Media during PC's tenure as finance minister

Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday pleaded 'not guilty' and was granted bail in a criminal defamation case filed against him t Ahmedabad for calling Union Home Minister Amit Shah a "murder accused".

