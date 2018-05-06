P Gopichand raids Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu's refrigerators for chocolates!

India's badminton coach P Gopichand reveals he raids refrigerators of Saina and Sindhu to check if they contain chocolates



PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal with coach P Gopichand in New Delhi on Saturday. Pic/PTI

India's chief badminton coach Pullela Gopichand has called PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, his two most successful pupils, "precious diamonds." Last month, Saina claimed her second individual Commonwealth Games gold medal by defeating 3 Sindhu in a riveting women's singles final at Gold Coast, Australia.

Gopichand was speaking during a felicitation programme organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), the women business wing of the Federation of Indian chambers of Commerce & Industry. He revealed on Saturday: "During competitions or forthcoming matches I take away players' including Saina and Sindhu mobile phones and raid their rooms to check laptops and refrigerators to check they have no chocolates stocked. "One has to be strict with them to win. My dream is my students winning gold at the Olympics." While Saina is an Olympic bronze medallist, Sindhu won a silver at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever