P K Sinha appointed principal advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of P K Sinha, currently functioning as OSD in the Prime Minister's Office
New Delhi:PK Sinha, the Former Cabinet Secretary has been appointed the principal advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official order stated on Wednesday. PK Sinha was last month appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the PMO.
PK Sinha appointed as the Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister. https://t.co/jKrng86y4p— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2019
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of P K Sinha, currently functioning as OSD in the Prime Minister's Office, as Principal Advisor to Prime Minister with effect from 11th September 2019, according to the order.
With inputs from PTI
