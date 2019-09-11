MENU

P K Sinha appointed principal advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Published: Sep 11, 2019, 13:47 IST | PTI

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of P K Sinha, currently functioning as OSD in the Prime Minister's Office

PK Sinha appointed as the Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister. Pic/ANI

New Delhi:PK Sinha, the Former Cabinet Secretary has been appointed the principal advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official order stated on Wednesday. PK Sinha was last month appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the PMO.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of P K Sinha, currently functioning as OSD in the Prime Minister's Office, as Principal Advisor to Prime Minister with effect from 11th September 2019, according to the order. 

With inputs from PTI

