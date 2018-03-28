P Kashyap changes his hair colour to gold, but fans want him to change it back!

Social media users were quick to respond saying that they preferred his natural black hair over this new gold look.



India shuttler Parupalli Kashyap, who is currently in France to participate in the Orleans Masters, shared this picture on Instagram yesterday of his newly coloured hair. And social media users were quick to respond saying that they preferred his natural black hair over this new gold look.

One follower wrote, "Not gud hair colour. doesn't suit u. But honestly. U look really gud n handsome in ur black hair." "Hair colour bakwas," wrote another. A third wrote: "Please change your hair colour." There was one positive response too: "Nice New look... Hair look amazing."

Here's hoping the golden mane inspires Kashyap to return home from France with a gold medal. What say?

