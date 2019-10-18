P se Pyaar F se Farraar get applauds from Indian Athlete Association

The story revolves around a young boy of Mathura falling in love with a girl and the kind of turbulent and violent reactions that follow between their communities

Sometimes a movie does really change your outlook on life and this film P se Pyaar F se Farraar defines this line completely. The film releases in more than 1000 screens. Everyone is gushing about the film which makes it become the talk of the town. After the industry, people and critics applaud, now athletes association are also on the list. After watching the film Indian Athletes association also appreciated the film.

"I’m very happy that athletes from Indian Athlete Association appreciated our film. It feels really good when you get applauds for your hardship. We all have worked really hard to make this film a big hit and finally it happened. It’s such an immense pleasure for me," says Producer Dr Jogender Singh.

P se Pyaar F se Farraar is already garnered with the good response from critics and audiences. Right from its poster release, the film has maintained its aura to become the talk of the town because of it’s intriguing subject, amazing cast, and realistic locations. The film has also introduced a newcomer Bhavesh Kumar in the Bollywood industry. An 18-year-old boy is catching all the eyeballs because of his hardwork and acting skills at this age.

Elated Bhavesh with the success of film says," I have just finished my school and it’s like a dream come true that at the age of 18 my film is releasing and getting a good response in the industry. I’m glad that the industry, people, and critics all welcomed me with the warmth and so much love that I never expected. I believe it’s really hard to get a fame as an independent producer’s film in this industry but my film has done it."

"I just want to thanks my team - producers, director, sportsman, marketing team, PR team, and all the crew members who supported me and my film," he adds

Undeniably with all amazing performers film has given audience the value for money and also bagged the captivating reviews. Some of trade pundit who saw the film says, "It surprise you, shocks and stun you", "The film is more like a treat from Manoj Tiwari for this Diwali", "Beautiful presentation of cruel fact" and "One of those movies that has its heart in the right place."

Apart from lead actor Bhavesh Kumar, parallel stars such as Jimmy Shergill, Kumud Mishra, Sanjay Mishra, Girish Kulkarni, and other important characters have added life to the story. Songs are the other attractive point of the film. Also, the shooting locations formed the perfect backdrop with the subject of the film. To show the real mirror to the society and make it realistic, makers of the film decided to shot the film in many places such as Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh. Also, most of the scene has been shot in Mathura as the film is based on the real story of the city.

The film has been written by Vishal Vijay Kumar, directed by Manoj Tiwari and Produced under the banner of Ok Movies Production. Music partner of the film is Zee music and the movie is nationwide distributed by PVRPictures and UFO. The movie released on 18th Oct 2019.

