Pa Ranjith on his Bollywood debut: Birsa Munda's story transcends time

South filmmaker Pa Ranjith to make his Bollywood directorial debut with biopic on tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda

Birsa Munda

After Beyond The Clouds, directed by Oscar nominated filmmaker Majid Majidi, producer duo Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora are now set to collaborate with South filmmaker, Pa Ranjith, for a biopic on revolutionary Birsa Munda (1875-1900).

The tribal freedom fighter, religious leader and folk hero belonged to the Munda tribe found in Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal. He single-handedly raised an army of tribals and fought against the British for their rights to ownership of land.



Pa Ranjith

The announcement was made yesterday to mark Munda's 143rd birth anniversary. The filmmakers have also acquired the rights of Padma Vibhushan and Sahitya Akademi Awardee Mahasweta Devi's book, Jangal Ke Davedar, based on the life of Birsa Munda.

Ranjith, who directed Rajinikanth starrer Kaala and Kabali (2016), makes his Bollywood debut with the biopic. He says, "When I first read about Birsa Munda seven years ago in Mahasweta Devi's book, I knew that I will narrate his story some day."

He adds, "The producers and I share the same passion to narrate Birsa Munda's inspiring story. His life transcends time and I am sure the film will appeal to all." Kedia informs, "Birsa Munda's story is remarkable. There are few parallels in history of so much being achieved at such a young age."

