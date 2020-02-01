Pablo may surprise in Ebco Livsmart Million

An extremely competitive seven-race card is framed for Saturday evening at the Mahalaxmi racecourse. The feature event is the Ebco Livsmart Million for class II horses. There are nine horses in the fray for the seven-furlong contest.

At first glance it looks like the Pesi Shroff-trained Valegro, to be ridden by Leigh Roche, towers over the field on the strength of the class factor. But a closer examination of the form implied by the last winning run of Pablo (A Sandesh up), and the forward effort by Malwa (P Trevor up) in the Ruia Gold Cup, not to mention the presence of the Chennai challenger Star Appearance (Suraj Narredu up) make the equation complicated.

I will go by the Dynamic Rating generated by Pablo when winning a seven-furlong race on the Pune track, and in the hope that he will be able to replicate that number on the Mumbai track, I nominate him as the first choice over Valegro and Star Appearance.

First race at 4.30 pm.

