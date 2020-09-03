Search

Pace like fire: Virat Kohli leads cricket stars' wishes for Shami on his 30th birthday

Updated: 03 September, 2020 15:56 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Shami, who will be leading Kings XI Punjab's pace attack in the IPL 2020 in UAE, is an integral part of India's phenomenal pace quartet along with Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh

Virat Kohli with Mohammed Shami. Picture/ AFP
Indian pacer Mohammed Shami celebrated his 30 birtday on September 3, 2020, and birthday wishes begna to pour in from all corners of Indian cricket fraternity for him.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of Shami's spell of 5/35 against South Africa in 2019 and wished him a happy birthday.

Whereas, India captain Virat Kohli also took to social media to extend birthday wishes to his star pacer. "Happy b'day Shami @MdShami11. Mehnat aur bowling dono karte raho daba ke," reads Kohli's tweet.

Fellow Indian pacer Ishant Sharma, who turned 32 yesterday, also shared a candid and fun photo along with Shami and went on to wish him a happy birthday, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @MdShami11! Party popper Have a great day and the best year ahead! Hundred points symbolHundred points symbol."

Meanwhile, Indian pacer Umesh Yadav wrote, "Pace like fire. Janamdin Mubarak @MdShami11. God bless you abundantly."

Indian opening batsman and Delhi Capitals player Shikhar Dhawan wrote, "Sending you lots of wishes on your birthday Shami bro. Good luck for the IPL season. @MdShami11."

Shami, who will be leading Kings XI Punjab's pace attack in the IPL 2020 in UAE, is an integral part of India's phenomenal pace quartet along with Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh.

Mohammed Shami is also ranked at the second spot in terms of most wickets taken at ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 and 2019. Whether it's his splendid Test spells in England and Australia or a magnificent hat-trick to dismantle Afghanistan in the World Cup 2019, Shami and breakthroughs go hand in hand.

Inputs from IANS

First Published: 03 September, 2020 15:29 IST

