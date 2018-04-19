Pacer Ishant Sharma claims five on county debut

The Sussex speedster claimed 3-53 in the first innings, and bagged 2-16 in the second essay in the drawn match against Warwickshire



Ishant Sharma

Pacer Ishant Sharma began his preparations for India's upcoming tour of England by claiming five wickets on his English county debut. The Sussex speedster claimed 3-53 in the first innings, and bagged 2-16 in the second essay in the drawn match against Warwickshire.

