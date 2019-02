cricket

"I'm not thinking about where I have to bat, I'm just focused on what is in my hand. Whether I bat at seven or eight, four or five, I just want to go out there and contribute to the team whether I'm bowling or batting," said Krunal

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah warms up in Bangalore yesterday. Pic/AFP. (Right) Pat Cummins

Two people who can currently do no wrong on a cricket field are Pat Cummins and Jasprit Bumrah. If the latter all but turned a losing cause into a winning one with his twin strikes in the penultimate over in Visakhapatnam, the former having done the star turn with the ball earlier, struck a crucial boundary in the final over to seal the game for Australia. No wonder then that both were in focus ahead of the second and final T20I here this evening.

"Obviously he [Cummins] is doing really well for Australian team," said India's own all-rounder Krunal Pandya, addressing the media at the Chinnaswamy Stadium yesterday. "He's one of their main players when it comes to their bowling and batting, so we hope that we restrict him in batting and score a lot off him," added Pandya. Cummins himself was more lavish when it came to talking of Bumrah. "He is obviously a class act. He does two of the basics well — he bowls fast and he bowls accurately. At this stage, he has got a good slower bowl, a good cricketing brain and just executes his skill really well," said Cummins.

Both Krunal and Cummins were more modest when it came to their own roles especially when it came to batting higher up. "I'm not thinking about where I have to bat, I'm just focused on what is in my hand. Whether I bat at seven or eight, four or five, I just want to go out there and contribute to the team whether I'm bowling or batting," said Krunal.

Cummings for his part was happy batting at eight or nine "I feel like my role in the team as a batsman is just to try and survive, bat extra time, and hopefully, I've got a batsman at the other end who's set and can really cash in," he said. Both all-rounders shared another sentiment. They wanted their respective teams to win the second T20I and take the winning momentum into the ODI series.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates