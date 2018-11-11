Pacer Munaf Patel quits all forms of cricket
The pacer represented Mumbai, Maharashtra, Baroda and Gujarat in domestic cricket
India pacer Munaf Patel announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Friday. Munaf, who made his international debut in 2006 against England at Mohali, played 13 Tests, 70 ODIs and three T20Is for India claiming 125 wickets. The pacer represented Mumbai, Maharashtra, Baroda and Gujarat in domestic cricket. In the Indian Premier League, he played for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Lions.
