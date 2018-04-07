Pacer Munaf Patel rubbishes match-fixing claims

Indian fast bowler Munaf Patel has shrugged off the reports that were doing the rounds in regard to his link with a match-fixing scandal



Munaf Patel

Indian fast bowler Munaf Patel has shrugged off the reports that were doing the rounds in regard to his link with a match-fixing scandal. Lately, Patel, a member of India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad, was linked to match-fixing syndicate that organised a domestic T20 tournament named Rajputana Premier League in Jaipur last July.

"I don't know why this kind of news is surfacing now after a year. I have never been questioned relating to the league earlier. I have no idea what is going on," Patel told ANI in a telephonic interview. "I did go in the opening ceremony of the event along with two other people. I was there on the field for over four hours. I also answered a few questions related to promotion of cricket."

Patel added that he was invited by Mohammad Aslam, a former Ranji player from Rajasthan, and the organiser of the Rajputana Premier League. The league came under the scanner of the Board of Control for Cricket in India 's Anti-Corruption Security Unit (ACSU) last year. Patel's name had surfaced after an investigation by Rajasthan Police Crime Investigation Department (CID) into the matter.

According to media reports, the cricketer was allegedly spotted on the sidelines of the Rajputana Premier League, which saw some suspicious passages of play. According to media reports, the bizarre events led to an investigation, after which the police had arrested 14 persons for suspected betting and fixing activities linked to the RPL. The arrestees were, however, released on bail with the case being transferred to the CID.

