Pacer Pat Cummins backs Tim Paine to lead Australia for long

Pat Cummins and Tim Paine

Australian pacer Pat Cummins yesterday called suggestions of him captaining the Test side ridiculous and instead backed skipper Tim Paine to lead the side for a long time.

The Australia's top performer with both the ball and the bat in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. He was the top-scorer in the second innings (63) and also picked up nine wickets in the match. "I think it's ridiculous at the moment," Cummins said.

Tim Paine was handed the job to lead Australia in the Test format in March last year. "We've obviously got 'Painey' [Test skipper Tim Paine] at the moment who is doing a brilliant job and I think it's his for a long time now," Cummins said. The all-rounder said he isn't interested in the job. "I feel like I'm too busy in the game bowling and when I'm batting, putting all my effort into that. And when I'm not doing it I'm usually off with the fairies trying to recover. So, I don't think I would make a good captain at the moment," he added.

