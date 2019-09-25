Pacer Tabraiz Shami's post with Shikhar Dhawan is about 'love, enjoyment and entertainment'

South Africa bowler Tabraiz Shamsi took to social media to share a picture with India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan while he captioned it, 'only love, enjoyment and entertainment'.

In the third T20I between India and South Africa, Shikhar Dhawan smashed Shamsi for two sixes back-to-back off the first two deliveries bowled by Shamsi.

Tabraiz Shamsi also showed off his wit in the post. Shamsi stated that he also asked the 'big man' Shikhar Dhawan as to why the latter did not warn him about it before hitting him out of the stadium.

"No disrespect... only love, enjoyment and entertainment! Asked the big man why he didnt give me a warning atleast before smoking me out of the park 1st two balls lol #DefinitelyWokeMeUp #GottaHaveSomeFunAtWork," Shamsi went on to post on Instagram.

However, Tabraiz Shamsi won the battle between the two in the end. In his next over, Shamsi's huge reply came after he dismissed Dhawan ending his innings at 36 runs.

South Africa went on to defeat India by a huge margin on nine wickets. In this way, the three-match T20I series of India vs South Africa was levelled.

Beginning October 2, 2019, India will take on South Africa in a three-match Test series.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates