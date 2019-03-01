Pacers shine as Mumbai defeat Saurashtra to enter KO

Mar 01, 2019

Suryakumar Yadav contributed a gritty 29 and later, all-rounder Akash Parkar (20) ensured that the Vinayak Samant-coached side got closer to the 150-run mark

Shardul Thakur claimed 3-30

Mumbai defeated Saurashtra by eight runs to advance to the knock-out stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament from Group C here yesterday. Mumbai have now 20 points from six games. Only Railways are on top of the table with 20 points, but have played a match less. Saurashtra are placed third with 12 points.

After being bundled out for 147, Mumbai bowlers led by the experienced Shardul Thakur (3-30) showed a lot of character to shoot out Saurashtra for 139 in 19.5 overs at the Holkar Stadium.

The other Mumbai bowlers — pacers Dhawal Kulkarni (2-23), Tushar Deshpande (2-24) and spinner Shams Mulani (1-28) — played their part to perfection. For Saurashtra, Robin Uthappa staged a lone fight with a 41-ball 57 (6x4 and 1x6) but the other batsmen faltered.

Left-handed batsman Arpit Vasavada chipped in with a 27-ball 36, but that wasn't enough to take his side home. Earlier, put into bat, Mumbai were bowled out for 147, with young prodigy Prithvi Shaw (36) and No. 3 batsman Shreyas Iyer (36) shinning with the bat.

Suryakumar Yadav contributed a gritty 29 and later, all-rounder Akash Parkar (20) ensured that the Vinayak Samant-coached side got closer to the 150-run mark.

