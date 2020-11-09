Pack up, move on

Even if you're not an outdoorsy person, chances are that the past eight months have left you yearning for the outdoors. So, this weekend, celebrate the festive season by taking that much-needed break. Campsites have opened up, with organisers ensuring your safety is kept in check. Here are four options you can check out.

Privacy matters

Soak in the verdant views at Big Red Tent's campsites at Khopoli, Kolad and Karnala this Diwali. Director Rahil Mehta says that there's a temperature check and mandatory self-declaration registration at check-in. Plus, both campsites and camping gear are being disinfected regularly, in addition to provisions for peddle-stand sanitisers outside washrooms and the dining area. "With social distancing in mind, we've further limited our capacity. We're encouraging DIY meals, which add to the camping experience. No group activities are allowed at any of our locations," he adds.

Log on to bigredtent.in

All out luxe

Tucked away in the village of Paud, The Machan, an eco-resort offers you the quietude you need with tree houses rising 30 to 45 feet above the forest. All visitors will have to undergo temperature checks via non-invasive laser thermometers, and have access to alcohol-based sanitisers, too.

Log on to themachan.com

Bonding responsibly

Prateek Deo, founder of Life Away From Life, shares that his adventure travel company will organise their first camp this weekend, post the lockdown. The trip at Kamshet, Lonavla, is meant for parents and kids. The following weekend, they will also organise a cycling trip to Kashid near Alibaug. "Activities will be restricted to kayaking and rock climbing since they are done individually," Deo informs.

Log on to lifeawayfromlife.com

Cozy countryside

If you'd like to have minimal interaction with anyone other than the people you're on a trip with, Nature Knights has you sorted with SOPs incorporated. You've got the option to choose your stay at scenic places in the state including Bhatsai, Dahanu, Panchgani and Wai. "The sites range from one acre to 50 acres, and we don't take more than 35 guests on a 50-acre campsite," says founder Mazhar Asif Ebrahim.

Log on to natureknights.net

