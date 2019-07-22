Pacquiao downs Thurman to win WBA crown

other-sports

Philippines's Manny Pacquiao (right) punches USA's Keith Thurman during their WBA welterweight bout in Las Vegas on Saturday. Pic /AFP

Las Vegas: Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao, 40, rolled back the years to become the oldest welterweight champion in boxing history with a thrilling split decision victory over WBA champion Keith Thurman on Saturday.

Pacquiao, 10 years older than the previously undefeated Thurman, delivered a vintage performance before a sell-out MGM Grand Garden Arena crowd of 14,356. Pacquiao floored Thurman with an electrifying combination in the first round and remained on the front foot throughout a pulsating 12-round duel.

Two judges scored it 115-112 for Pacquiao with the third scoring it 114-113 for Thurman. "It was fun," Pacquiao said. "My opponent is a good fighter and boxer. He was strong."

