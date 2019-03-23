Pad up to have a ball

food

With the IPL starting today, here are the best food and drink deals across city pubs and restaurants

Getting the right prediction

If you consider yourself to be a cricket expert, head to a suburban eatery where you can put your skills to the test. Play a game called Predict the Score, where patrons will be asked to guess the number of runs to be scored and the number of wickets to fall every three or five overs. The person who comes the closest wins free beer, wine, sangria or appetiser.

At Out of the Blue, Le Sutra Hotel, 14 Union Park, Khar West.

Till May 12, during match hours

Call 9324839393

Stocking up on good times

A bar chain that’s popular for its reasonably priced booze, is brining prices down by a notch further for the IPL. Gather your friends and get a bottle of imported whiskey at Rs 5,000, bucket of five imported beers at '1,000 and a bucket of 5 domestic beers at '600. Patrons can also choose from specially curated bites like crispy garlic sticks, bhajiya platter and chicken tikka popcorn.

At All Bar Stock Exchange outlets (Bandra, Kurla, Colaba, Andheri, Chembur, Dadar, Juhu, Lower Parel, Malad, Vashi, Thane and

Belapur).

Till May 12, during match hours

Call 7738255595

An offer you can’t match

A BKC eatery is laying out offers from the first to the last ball of every match. Get an unlimited amount of domestic beer at '1,299, craft beer at '1,399 and imported beer at Rs 1,499. When you and your friends get hungry, try their bar nibbles and community platters like truffle fries, good wife nachos, chicken poppers, jerk spiced chicken tacos and more.

At The Good Wife, The Capital, G block, behind the ICICI Bank building, Bandra Kurla Complex.

Till May 12, during match hours

Call 40109433

Screening it big

What’s the ideal way to watch a cricket match? Live at the stadium, of course. But if that’s not possible, a giant screen is the next best option. And that’s exactly what you’ll get at an Indian fine-dine in Khar that’s getting into the mood of the IPL. Not just that, you get buy-two-get-three deals on beer, tequila, vodka, gin, rum, whiskey, malts and wine during match hours, too.

At Arth, plot no 604, Pinnacle House, PD Hinduja Junction, 15th Road, Khar.

Till May 12, during match hours

Call 9594060038

Monkeying around with cricket

Dishes are getting turned around at a Bandra bar to suit the flavour of the IPL. Grab a bite of Kolkata fried riders, Chennai kothu super king, Rajasthan Laal Maas Royals or Punjab murgh of the match, among other delicacies. Wash these down with discounted drinks, and mocktails like monkey masala soda, while watching the matches on big screens with a lot of fun and games to boot.

At Monkey Bar, Summerville, junction of 14th and 33rd Road, Linking Road, Bandra West.

Till May 12, during match hours

Call 7710083222

One for the road

A Khar watering hole is encouraging patrons to buy alcohol by the bottle by offering deals on whisky and Jagermeister. So, while you can get a bottle of imported whisky starting at Rs 4,999, lay your hands on a bottle of Jagermeister for Rs 6,999. But no problem if you prefer beer. Get six pints of domestic beer at a discounted price of Rs 1,099.



At Raasta, fourth and fifth floor, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Union Bank, Khar West.

Till May 12, during match hours

Call 8655000811

A dozen reasons to go here

An eatery in Andheri East is the place to be if the prospect of unlimited starters brings a smile to your face. That’s what they are offering with their discounted beer buckets, where you get three beers and three starters for Rs 849, and six beers and three starters for Rs 1,299. Plus, there are lucky moments when you can even get a beer for '12, since it’s the 12th season of the IPL. Now, it really doesn’t get cheaper than that.

At Patch of Sky, Hotel Aureole, Telli Gali, Andheri East.

Till May 12, during match hours

Call 7045946201

