Padma Awards: Manoj Bajpayee, Shankar Mahadevan, and others win big

Responding to his Padma Shree nod, Manoj Bajpayee has stated that his win is a victory for the people who believed in him and supported him throughout his cinematic journey.



n a conversation with ANI on Saturday, Manoj said, "I feel honoured and ecstatic to receive such a prestigious award. I thank everyone who appreciated our efforts we have put to make the films."

"It is not an honour not only for Manoj Bajpayee but for the journey of conviction and belief with which I worked towards my goal," he said.

"Anyone will feel immense pride in receiving such an honour because it makes you realise that you have definitely done something great and that too without being close to anybody," he added.

Bajpayee, who made his debut in the Bollywood in the mid-1990s, has been conferred with the National Award too.

Musician Shankar Mahadevan, who also won earned a nod, dedicated his award to partners Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa. The singer was among 94 people selected for this year's Padma Awards.

"I am humbled and honoured. I think it is one of the biggest civilian awards that one can get. Now I have a responsibility to make good music" Mahadevan told ANI today.

Mahadevan, Ehsaan and Loy have given Bollywood many hit tracks for films like 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', Â 'My Name Is Khan', 'Lakshya' and 'Mission Kashmir' among others.

The national award winning singer-composer, however, refused to comment on fellow Padma Shri recipient writer-filmmaker Geeta Mehta declining the honour.

"I am totally unaware of this. As you know I am a non-political person and I can't comment on this," he said.

