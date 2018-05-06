Padma Lakshmi poses for naked photo shoot with pizza slices

While Padma Lakshmi enjoyed the pepperoni pizza, a glass of red wine wasn't too far away from her grasp as she placed some slices over her breasts



Picture courtesy/Padma Lakshmi's official Instagram account

India-born supermodel Padma Lakshmi posed with pizza slices in a bathtub for a naked photo shoot. The "Top Chef" host posted the series of sultry photographs on Instagram on Friday, reports people.com.

"Cheers to the freakin' weekend #TGIF #tubpizza #mood," Lakshmi, 47, wrote in the caption, crediting her assistant for taking the images. The mother of one covered her breasts with slices of pepperoni pizza as she munched on another slice while looking at the camera.

While Lakshmi enjoyed the pepperoni pizza, a glass of red wine wasn't too far away from her grasp as she placed some slices over her breasts. Lakshmi has frequently been open about embracing her body and her love of food. In November, Lakshmi shared a photograph of herself lying in a bed while flaunting her stretch marks.

