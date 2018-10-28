Paedophile's lawyer accuses Rehan was tortured by police; human rights violated

national

The lawyer for Rehan Qureshi says he was not allowed to meet his family; alleges torture by cops

The accused, Rehan Qureshi, being escorted to the Special POCSO court in Thane on Thursday. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

Adil Khatri, advocate for Rehan Qureshi, accused of raping and molesting 16 children, has told Thane's special POSCO court that Qureshi's human rights have been violated. Qureshi was arrested from Mira Road by Navi Mumbai Police last month. Khatri has claimed that he has not been allowed to meet his client.

He said, "There is landmark Supreme Court case involving DK Basu vs state of WB 1997, where the rights guaranteed under the Indian Constitution were violated. It was said that guidelines provided by various Supreme Court judgements on Rights of Accused Person were not followed. Qureshi's family is not allowed to meet him and the police are misguiding them. Also when Qureshi was brought to court, he told his brother that the police had taken his signature on some papers by misleading him."

The accused got Judicial Custody in the case registered at Rabale police station.

Khatri also stated before the court that, "The police is falsely implicating the accused. It was wrong on the part of Navi Mumbai Police to hold a press conference to declare he is the accused. Family members of the accused met him at Taloja Jail, where he told them that he has been subjected to mental and physical torture. The police has misguided the family about the jail in which he was kept as well."

DCP crime, Tushar Doshi, said, "We did not allow people to meet him due to security reasons which we cannot disclose. They can claim anything they want, but we have proof." Qureshi has been alleged to be involved not only in rape cases, but also the murder of two minor girls in Nehru Nagar.

