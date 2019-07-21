Search

Paes-Daniell in Hall of Fame semis

Updated: Jul 21, 2019, 09:10 IST | Agencies

The third seeded Indo-Kiwi combination prevailed 6-4, 5-7, 14-12 over the Australian-Swede team

Paes-Daniell in Hall of Fame semis
Leander Paes

Newport: Still going strong at age of 46, veteran Leander Paes reached the semi-finals of the ATP Hall of Fame Open with partner Marcus Daniell, edging out Matthew Ebden and Robert Lindstedt here on Friday.

The third seeded Indo-Kiwi combination prevailed 6-4, 5-7, 14-12 over the Australian-Swede team in the quarter-finals after saving three match points. Paes, who made his Hall of Fame Open debut way back in 1995, is now the oldest ATP Tour semi-finalist since John McEnroe (47) at 2006 San Jose.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

leander paestennis newssports news

Dhanraj Pillay relives Indian Hockey's dream run of 1998!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK