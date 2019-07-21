Paes-Daniell in Hall of Fame semis

other-sports

Leander Paes

Newport: Still going strong at age of 46, veteran Leander Paes reached the semi-finals of the ATP Hall of Fame Open with partner Marcus Daniell, edging out Matthew Ebden and Robert Lindstedt here on Friday.

The third seeded Indo-Kiwi combination prevailed 6-4, 5-7, 14-12 over the Australian-Swede team in the quarter-finals after saving three match points. Paes, who made his Hall of Fame Open debut way back in 1995, is now the oldest ATP Tour semi-finalist since John McEnroe (47) at 2006 San Jose.

