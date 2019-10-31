Pagalpanti cast wishes fans Happy Halloween with spooky pictures

Pagalpanti boasts of an ensemble cast and the makers of the movie have shared some spooky pictures of the star cast on October 31 to mark Halloween. Individual character posters of John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and others were released by the artists on their social media handles.

John shared this picture on his Instagram and wrote: "They will not only haunt you but will also tickle your funny bones. Happy Halloween. #Pagalpanti begins on 22nd Nov [sic]"

Anil Kapoor also shared his Halloween look on social media. The actor's love affair with the comedy genre continues in Pagalpanti. The actor who is best known for his comic role in No Entry, Welcome, Welcome Back and Total Dhamaal will play the character of "Wi-Fi bhai" that goes with the tagline, "apna network tower se nahi power se chalta hain".

Pulkit Samrat looks damn scary in his Halloween get-up. This is what he wrote: "They will not only haunt you but will also tickle your funny bones. Happy Halloween [sic]" Pulkit plays the character of Chandu in this laughter-riot.

We loved Ileana D'cruz' look the best. She essays the character of Sanjana, a girl who curses herself for falling in love with a "Panauti."

Arshad Warsi is an extremely talented actor, who plays the role of Junky in Pagalpanti. Here's his Halloween look:

Kriti Kharbanda, who celebrated her birthday a few days ago, also shared her quirky ghost-look as Janvi on Instagram.

Urvashi Rautela as Kavya is also here from Pagalpanti to scare you!

Pagalpanti is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak's Panorama Studios. It is co-produced by Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi. Pagalpanti is slated to release on November 22, 2019.

