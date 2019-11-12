MENU

Pagalpanti: The second trailer of the comedy is funnier than the first one

Updated: Nov 12, 2019, 19:42 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The second trailer of Pagalpanti is out and is surely funnier than the first one

Picture Courtesy: Official YouTube Page/T-Series
Picture Courtesy: Official YouTube Page/T-Series

When the first trailer of Pagalpanti came out, fans thought it would be an amalgamation of Anees Bazmee's previous comedies like Welcome, Singh Is Kinng and Welcome Back. However, the makers have just unveiled the second trailer and it seems the plot isn't as similar as it seemed. It's denser and more confusing than the plots of the aforementioned films combined.

The comedy is made on a massive scale and is shot in a sprawling bungalow in London, the residence of WiFi Bhai, a dreaded yet comical gangster played by Anil Kapoor. And three characters get embroiled in a game of cat and mouse with this character- John Abraham, Arshad Warsi and Pulkit Samrat. We also have Ileana D'Cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, and Urvashi Rautela. All of them are stuck in this house that makes the narrative a lot more chaotic and confusing.

And now, as stated above, a plot so perplexing cannot be deciphered in just one trailer, so the makers have released another one that surely surpasses the previous one. Sharing the link, Kapoor has made clear this is basically a battle between losers and gangsters. Take a look right here:

Pagalpanti marks Abraham's return to the genre of comedy, whereas Kapoor and Warsi have long championed the genre. All set to release on November 22, let's see whether this madcap entertainer can repeat the cult of Bazmee's previous films or not! Post the release, Bazmee will give his fans a horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, releasing on July 31, 2020. 

