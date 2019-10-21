Pagalpanti: Three new posters out before we witness the trailer tomorrow, on October 22

After entertaining the audiences with films like No Entry, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng and Mubarakan, filmmaker Anees Bazmee is now gearing up for another maddening comedy, Pagalpanti, and the title itself suggests it's going to be madcap and boisterous. Anil Kapoor, Bazmee's favourite, shared three new posters of the film, take a look:

Kahaan dekh rahe ho janaab, hum toh aapko yahin milenge! #Pagalpanti trailer out tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/2kCzbLPh4N — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 21, 2019

WiFi Bhai ki nazar in sab par hai!

Miliye inse kal #Pagalpanti ke trailer mein. ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/8sv0oXdJKN — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 21, 2019

The filmmaker has always been fond of making big-ticket bonanzas with an ensemble cast and Pagalpanti seems no exception. This comedy boasts off names like Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, John Abraham, Saurabh Shukla, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D'Cruz, Urvashi Rautela, and Kriti Kharbanda. The trailer is all set to be out tomorrow on October 22 and we can't wait to see what the filmmaker has in store for us this time.

Abraham veers into the space of comedy after a gap of four years, his last one being Welcome Back, also directed by Bazmee. Between these films, he did a string of high-octane action-packed entertainers and some patriotic and nationalistic films that were an ode to the nation. This role would be a breath of fresh air both for him and his fans and critics. Kapoor, who can pull off any role with effortless ease, plays WiFi Bhai, and the name itself sounds amusing. Can he recreate the cult of Majnu Bhai?

Arshad Warsi is another actor who's par excellence. It's a pity filmmakers haven't tapped into his blazing talent. He's another actor who's fantastic at comedy and the Munna Bhai films are proof. It has been a while since we saw him in a meaty role that justifies his prowess, and Bazmee, we are hopeful, must have given him a consequential character he can give his talent to. And of course, Shukla, another fine artist, who was the highlight of the Jolly LLB films. The trio of Kapoor, Warsi, and Shukla should be enough to bring the house down.

All set to release on November 22, let's see whether it's worth the hype or not.

