Pagalpanti trailer: This madcap movie will tickle your funny bone

The word Pagalpanti itself gives away the genre of this film - comedy. This madcap film boasts of an ensemble cast of John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, and a few others. With a combination of these three fine artists, it is surely a laugh riot. Check out the trailer of Pagalpanti here:

After Mubarakan and the Welcome franchise, Anees Bazmee is back with Pagalpanti. Bazmee is known to pull off an ensemble cast film with ease. At one of the events, Anees was asked about his pairing with Anil Kapoor. The director feels Kapoor is a lucky mascot for him, and they've remained inseparable since their initial days in showbiz.

Talking about John Abraham, the actor's last few releases have been an ode to the nation. This character of Raj Kishore is a far cry from John's recent outings. The Batla House actor has returned to the comedy genre after giving us films like Garam Masala and Welcome Back.

Arshad Warsi, who is best known for his comic role in Munnabhai and Golmaal series plays a character called Junky. After creating a cult character of, 'Majnu Bhai', Anil Kapoor looks phenomenal as 'Wifi Bhai.' Pulkit Samrat as Chandu, Ileana D'cruz as Sanjana, Kriti Kharbanda as Janvi, Pagalpanti is sure to make you 'pagal'.

Also starring Urvashi Rautela, Saurabh Shukla, Pagalpanti, helmed by Anees Bazmee, is slated to release on November 22, 2019.

