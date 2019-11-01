MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Pagalpanti: Yo Yo Honey Singh back with a bang, his song Thumka out tomorrow

Updated: Nov 01, 2019, 20:56 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The new song of Pagalpanti, composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Thumka, is all set to be out tomorrow. Get ready to put on your dancing shoes!

Picture Courtesy: Oficial Instagram Account/Yo Yo Honey Singh
Picture Courtesy: Oficial Instagram Account/Yo Yo Honey Singh

Yo Yo Honey Singh has been treating the audience with one of the best songs throughout 2019; the music sensation is all set to release his latest song Thumka from the film Pagalpanti tomorrow. Taking to his social media handle Yo Yo Honey Singh shared, "Roll ur Booty on my new song #thumka from movie #pagalpanti.
Song out tomorrow". Have a look at his post right here:

Yo Yo Honey Singh has an immense fan base not only in India but the singer has many fans across the globe as well. Recently, the music director was seen in several concerts in Hong Kong and Bangkok, where Honey Singh was mobbed by several fans.

Not only this, but Yo Yo Honey Singh also won an award at IIFA for Best Music Direction for his last year's release, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Starting the year with a bang with a single, Makhna, which was played in every other individual's playlist garnering more than 100 million views, the music sensation also recreated the classic hit, Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha, which did not only cross millions of views within hours of its release but the song perfectly connected with the audience even after years of its release.

Hearing about Yo Yo Honey Singh's future projects fans have just gotten more excited and are now eagerly waiting for his songs to release.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

yo yo honey singhanil kapoorjohn abrahamIleana D'cruzArshad Warsipulkit samraturvashi rautelakriti kharbandabollywood newsEntertainment News

The story behind Yo Yo Honey Singh's name

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK