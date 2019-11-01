Pagalpanti: Yo Yo Honey Singh back with a bang, his song Thumka out tomorrow

Yo Yo Honey Singh has been treating the audience with one of the best songs throughout 2019; the music sensation is all set to release his latest song Thumka from the film Pagalpanti tomorrow. Taking to his social media handle Yo Yo Honey Singh shared, "Roll ur Booty on my new song #thumka from movie #pagalpanti.

Song out tomorrow". Have a look at his post right here:

Yo Yo Honey Singh has an immense fan base not only in India but the singer has many fans across the globe as well. Recently, the music director was seen in several concerts in Hong Kong and Bangkok, where Honey Singh was mobbed by several fans.

Not only this, but Yo Yo Honey Singh also won an award at IIFA for Best Music Direction for his last year's release, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Starting the year with a bang with a single, Makhna, which was played in every other individual's playlist garnering more than 100 million views, the music sensation also recreated the classic hit, Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha, which did not only cross millions of views within hours of its release but the song perfectly connected with the audience even after years of its release.

Hearing about Yo Yo Honey Singh's future projects fans have just gotten more excited and are now eagerly waiting for his songs to release.

